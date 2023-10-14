Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $599.75 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $378.60 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

