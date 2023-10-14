Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

