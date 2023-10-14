ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

