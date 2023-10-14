Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

