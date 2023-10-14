Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 4,113 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 735,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 286,862 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,198,000 after buying an additional 215,385 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

