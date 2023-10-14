Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 5,046 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4,629.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

