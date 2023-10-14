Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,667.25 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,839.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

