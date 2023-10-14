4,932 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

