Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 27,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

