Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,452 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

