Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

