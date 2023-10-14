Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 565.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after buying an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $326.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.18. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $270.30 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

