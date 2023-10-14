Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 572 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $727.43 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

