The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

