Kendall Capital Management Sells 565 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

