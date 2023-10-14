Kendall Capital Management Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 39.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $924,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 138.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.3% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

