4,325 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

