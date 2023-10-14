Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $267.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average is $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.53 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

