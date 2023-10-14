Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 2.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VONE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

