Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.76 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

