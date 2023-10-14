Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $449,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

