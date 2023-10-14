Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 540.0% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $742.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.61 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average is $750.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.