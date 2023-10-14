Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPC opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $139.66 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.