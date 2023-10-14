Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BNDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.