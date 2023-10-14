Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 45 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $336.68 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.19 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

