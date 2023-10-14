Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Alaska Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $62,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BND opened at $69.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.