Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $133.89 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.