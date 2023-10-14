Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

