Kendall Capital Management Has $249,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVS opened at $97.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

