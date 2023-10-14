Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

