Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,263 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 726,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,951,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CL opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.