Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.