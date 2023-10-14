Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

