Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $61,179,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

