China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $449.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.71 and a 200-day moving average of $381.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

