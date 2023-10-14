513 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.