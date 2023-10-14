Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stake Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 296,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,549. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.