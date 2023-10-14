Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 112,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

