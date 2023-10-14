Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stake Lessened by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 403,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,495. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

