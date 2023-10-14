Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.52. 959,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,052. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.
Insider Activity
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
