Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 86.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on K. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

