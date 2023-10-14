Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 39,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

