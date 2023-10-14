Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.72. 581,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,482. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.41 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

