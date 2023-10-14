Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $17.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $599.75. 1,098,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,506. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $378.60 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $628.13 and a 200 day moving average of $667.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

