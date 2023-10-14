Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,102,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 72,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

