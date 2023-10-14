First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 174.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $249.99 and a one year high of $581.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock worth $24,754,966 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

