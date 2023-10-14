iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,967 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBB opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.30 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.