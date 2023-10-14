HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

