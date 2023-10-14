9,191 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

