Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

